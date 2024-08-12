CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.91.

Shares of CF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.79. 1,554,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,480,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

