Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Plans $1.56 Interim Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
Challenger Stock Performance
