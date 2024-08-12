Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.89

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.89 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 260012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

