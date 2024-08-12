Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. 100,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $2,691.00.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.