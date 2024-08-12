Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Chijet Motor Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. 100,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $2,691.00.
About Chijet Motor
