China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 665.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAAS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 84.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

