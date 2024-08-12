ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IMOS opened at $22.68 on Monday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $824.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.