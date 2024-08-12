ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IMOS opened at $22.68 on Monday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $824.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IMOS
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.