Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.0 %

CHH opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

