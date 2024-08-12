Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $114.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.45.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. The company had a trading volume of 633,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,847. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

