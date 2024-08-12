Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $735.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $759.63. 321,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,721. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $721.21 and its 200-day moving average is $675.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 475.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Cintas by 711.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cintas by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.