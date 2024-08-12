Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 949.4% from the July 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Cirata Price Performance
Shares of WANSF remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665. Cirata has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.
About Cirata
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cirata
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.