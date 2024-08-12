City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 1,766.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of CDEVY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 43,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,404. City Developments has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

