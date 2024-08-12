CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $289.00

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.69), with a volume of 7838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.80).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is currently 3,928.57%.
About CML Microsystems
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.
