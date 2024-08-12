Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 862,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,475. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $176.44.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

