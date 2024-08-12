Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.