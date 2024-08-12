Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
RFI stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
