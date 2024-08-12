Coin98 1-Day Volume Hits $7.21 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $95.09 million and $7.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,549 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

