Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,637.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,293.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

