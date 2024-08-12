Conflux Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $600.39 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $600.39 million and $41.99 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,031,254,740 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,247,928 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

