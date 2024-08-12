Connor Kevin J. O Sells 3,846 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $206,337.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,487,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 159.0% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

