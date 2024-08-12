Continuum Finance (CTN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,772.39

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $5,772.39 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

