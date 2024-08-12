Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 683,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,107,556 shares.The stock last traded at $92.48 and had previously closed at $93.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

