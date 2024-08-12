Craig Hallum Lowers FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target to $25.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,044. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $291.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224,273 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,423,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 169,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

