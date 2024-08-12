Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CMCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.58.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
