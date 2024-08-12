Crew Energy’s (CR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Crew Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CR stock opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.3497758 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

