Critical Analysis: Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) & Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Organigram has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Organigram and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organigram -188.38% -40.19% -34.70% Genmab A/S 30.74% 18.90% 16.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organigram 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 3 1 8 0 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Organigram and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.29%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than Organigram.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Organigram and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organigram $161.08 million 0.95 -$184.34 million ($0.94) -1.56 Genmab A/S $17.78 billion 0.98 $631.91 million $1.20 22.03

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Organigram. Organigram is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Organigram shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Organigram shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Organigram on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co., Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands. The company also engages in the wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis derivative-based products to retailers and wholesalers for adult-use recreational cannabis. It sells its products through online, as well as consumer channels. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and GEN3017 for treating hematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops Inclacumab, which is in Phase 3 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. It operates various active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, and Novo Nordisk A/S. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

