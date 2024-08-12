Critical Analysis: Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL) versus Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Spark I Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark I Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spark I Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Spark I Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark I Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.42 $271.96 million $2.27 6.28

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Spark I Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Spark I Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

