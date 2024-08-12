CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Sells $1,792,650.00 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CUBE stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after purchasing an additional 274,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,465,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615,035 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after acquiring an additional 445,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

