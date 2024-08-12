CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $73.75

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $71.49. CVR Partners shares last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 4,042 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

