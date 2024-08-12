CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.72. 934,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.74. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $284.10.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 61,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 506.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 31.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.