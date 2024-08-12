Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 43,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 701,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $695.75 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 599,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

