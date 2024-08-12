CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 1,303,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. Piper Sandler raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

