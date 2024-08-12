CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,106. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.