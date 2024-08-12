Czech National Bank Acquires 2,849 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.33. 172,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,318. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

