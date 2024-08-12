Czech National Bank Acquires 5,661 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES remained flat at $64.91 during trading hours on Monday. 632,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.