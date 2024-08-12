Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. 261,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

