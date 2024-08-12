Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $198,916,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,594,000 after buying an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 13,739,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,689,555. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

