Czech National Bank Buys 1,878 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.16. 109,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

