Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after acquiring an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.15. 63,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,572. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

