Czech National Bank Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. 1,844,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,526. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

