Czech National Bank Has $3.60 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $27,302,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 906,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,239,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,627,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

