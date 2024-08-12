Czech National Bank Has $4 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,030. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Veralto



Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

