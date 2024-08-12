Czech National Bank Has $8.21 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,349,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

URI traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $695.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

