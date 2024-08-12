Czech National Bank Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $5.35 on Monday, hitting $343.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

