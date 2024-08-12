Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE FIS traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.49. 406,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

