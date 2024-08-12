Czech National Bank Purchases 12,979 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 125.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

