Czech National Bank Purchases 23,402 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.