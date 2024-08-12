Czech National Bank Purchases 3,281 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $475,073,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 275,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,802. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

