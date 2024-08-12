DA Davidson Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $315.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $10.13 on Friday, hitting $273.72. 934,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,036. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $148.01 and a 52-week high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $100,797,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,736,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

