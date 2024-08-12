Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $132.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,515,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98.

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

