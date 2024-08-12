David J. Bernhardt Sells 4,021 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $85,727.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE S traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,173. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 279,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

